CSO Cancels Performances Because of COVID
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Symphony Orchestra has decided to cancel its two performances in January, moving them to May and June.
It’s because of the increased number of COVID cases.
Here’s a portion of the statement from the Canton Symphony Orchestra:
Our MasterWorks concert, A Planets Odyssey, originally scheduled for January 22nd, has been rescheduled to May 22.
he Divergent Sounds concert, Hey Monea Meets the Symphony, originally scheduled for January 13th, has been moved to June 9.
All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.
If you are unable to attend you may exchange them for other performances in the same series.
Dates for Community Jam Night at Buzzbin and Spirited Conversations will be announced at a later date.
The health and safety of our musicians, patrons, volunteers, and staff is of the utmost importance to us.
This was a difficult decision to make, but it is the best course of action at this time and as a public organization, we owe it to our community to put safety first.
If you have any questions, please call our box office at 330-452-2094 once we return on January 3.
You may also email us at [email protected].