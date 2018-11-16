CTFD: Falling Tree Starts Fire, Closes Route 172

CANTON TWP., (WHBC) – An unusual fire in Canton Township Thursday afternoon.

It was started by a falling tree.

Actually, it was two large trees that fell simultaneously, one across Lincoln Street E and the other onto two trailer homes.

The fire was started when the tree knocked over a wood-burning stove in one of the homes.

That resident escaped without injury, but the female resident of the other home suffered minor injuries from a tree branch.

The fire and fallen tree kept Lincoln Street closed for six hours.

Canton Township Fire Chief Chris Smith says the two trees were older, and heavy snow and freezing rain were contributors.