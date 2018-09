Stefan Xidas, who is a huge Cubs fan, wrote a letter to the owner of the Cubs. He has always wanted to sing the national anthem at the Cubs game so he challenged the Cubs’ owner to allow him to sing if he could raise $5,000 for Special Olympics. They agreed and he not only raised $5,000, he raised almost $12,000! The Cubs are matching his donation and Stefan got to sing at Wrigley Field last night!