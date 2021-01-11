      Weather Alert

Cupp: 2021 Priorities Include ‘Fully’ Reopening Schools, Businesses

Jan 11, 2021 @ 4:55am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – While the pandemic continues to be the major issue facing Ohio, House Speaker Bob Cupp says there are other priorities that didn’t get done in the last legislative session, including expansion of broadband internet and an overhaul of the school funding formula.

But look for more possible opposition to some of the governor’s pandemic actions, as Cupp says a top priority is “fully” reopening businesses and schools.

As for former Speaker Larry Householder who remains a House member, Cupp says there are 20 new members who can help provide input on the future of the indicted representative.

