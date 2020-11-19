‘Curfew’ to Start Thursday Night, House Votes to Prevent Closings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even as Ohioans prepare to hunker down every night for Governor Mike DeWine’s “curfew”, the state legislature is telling him to stop closing businesses.
By a 57 to 11 vote Wednesday, the House passed a bill preventing the governor from taking any closing actions.
It now goes to the Senate.
The governor says he’ll veto it.
The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. closing of most retail businesses starts Thursday night.
