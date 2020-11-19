      Weather Alert

‘Curfew’ to Start Thursday Night, House Votes to Prevent Closings

Nov 19, 2020 @ 5:55am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even as Ohioans prepare to hunker down every night for Governor Mike DeWine’s “curfew”, the state legislature is telling him to stop closing businesses.

By a 57 to 11 vote Wednesday, the House passed a bill preventing the governor from taking any closing actions.

It now goes to the Senate.

The governor says he’ll veto it.

The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. closing of most retail businesses starts Thursday night.

The governor will have more to say about it Thursday afternoon at 2 on 1480 WHBC and here at whbc.com

