Cursive Writing Bill Signed Into Law

(WHBC) – A cursive writing bill has been signed into law by Governor Kasich.

The law requires the Ohio Department of Education to provide supplemental instructional materials in cursive handwriting in the English language arts curriculum for students in kindergarten through 5th grade.

State Representative Marilyn Slaby, of Copley, says the new law will give school districts the opportunity to teach cursive writing to students, which was not currently required by law.

She says cursive handwriting is helpful in supporting focus, learning patterns, memory and spelling.

And she points out that some documents in day-to-day life are still in cursive, and the next generation will need the skills to understand them.

“Teaching cursive will allow students to read anything written to them, including our founding documents.”