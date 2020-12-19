      Weather Alert

Customer Throws Drink At Fast-Food Worker, And The Next Customer Comes To The Rescue

Dec 19, 2020 @ 9:13am

Feroza Syed, a customer at a fast-food restaurant, stepped up after seeing an employee in need.  She saw someone throw their drink at a pregnant employee (because there was ice in the drink, and they didn’t want it).

Afterward, she gave the employee, named Bryanna, a $20 tip and then put the story about what happened on social media.  That led to her raising over $1700 in donations for the employee.

She also shared Bryanna’s Cashapp name on social media so she could get more donations, and she helped her set-up an online registry for her at Target.  Would you ever step in to do a good deed for a stranger in need?

