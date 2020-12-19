Customer Throws Drink At Fast-Food Worker, And The Next Customer Comes To The Rescue
Feroza Syed, a customer at a fast-food restaurant, stepped up after seeing an employee in need. She saw someone throw their drink at a pregnant employee (because there was ice in the drink, and they didn’t want it).
Afterward, she gave the employee, named Bryanna, a $20 tip and then put the story about what happened on social media. That led to her raising over $1700 in donations for the employee.
She also shared Bryanna’s Cashapp name on social media so she could get more donations, and she helped her set-up an online registry for her at Target. Would you ever step in to do a good deed for a stranger in need?