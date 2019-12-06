Customers Account Access Lost at Fifth and Third Bank

OHIO (News Talk 1480 WHBC) -Fifth Third Bank is experiencing an issue with its network leaving some customers without access to their accounts.
The bank released a statement on social media this afternoon saying “We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”
No word yet as to how many customers are impacted from this issue. Hundreds have responded to the bank’s social media post, voicing their frustrations.
A few hours later the bank posted an update on what happened and indicated that the issue is slowly being resolved.