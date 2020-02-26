      Weather Alert

Cuyahoga County Reverend and Woman Indicted for Trafficking Minors

Feb 26, 2020 @ 4:06pm

CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 21 year old woman and a 64 year old spiritual leader, both from Cuyahoga County, are behind bars facing charges related to human trafficking. The State Attorney General’s Office tells WHBC News that Joyce Richmond and Reverend Dr. Randolph Brown were arrested yesterday on charges for allegedly trafficking three underage girls who had run away from home. Both are behind bars now as the investigation continues.

