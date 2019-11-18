Dad Says His 10-Year-Old Must Be Out Of Her Mind After Seeing Her Expensive Gift List
A father posted his 10-year-old daughter’s Christmas list to social media and the Internet can’t get enough of it. The Twitter account, @A_Johnson412 tweeted, “My 10-year-old daughter must be out of her mind with this Christmas list.” The laundry list of items everything from actual laundry detergent and pink duct tape to a real bunny and $4,000. “My soon to be 10-year-old daughter clearly has a false sense of funds that we have with this Christmas list. But kudos to her for her expensive taste,” wrote Johnson. Folks on social media reacted to the list commenting on the “asenchal oils” she wanted, “Lil mama is about her skincare!” Another user thought she might be moving out after looking over the list. Some other items on her list: an iPhone 11, a real bunny, air pods, and a new mac book.