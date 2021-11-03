‘Dads On Duty’ Gaining Momentum To Go National After Viral Story
“Dads On Duty” might become a nationwide movement after this group in Shreveport, Louisiana is getting the spotlight.
The group of about 40 dads started supervising at Southwood High School in Shreveport after 23 students were arrested for fighting over a three-day period in September.
Since the dads showed up on campus, the fighting stopped. Michael LaFitte started Dads on Duty and says the attention their story has gotten is crazy! CBS News says the story is the most shared CBS piece on Facebook this year and has racked up 50 million social media views since it was published. “Nothing is the same … in a good way.”
Celebrities are taking notice too…Will Smith posted the video to his Instagram account with the caption, “This is fantastic!! #dadsonduty.”
The fathers say they have the momentum to take the movement nationally and school districts across the country have been asking about the group and how to start one up.
