Dakota Johnson To Star In “Spider-Man” Spinoff
Dakota Johnson is going to be the first female superhero to headline a movie in the Sony-Marvel cinematic universe as Madame Web.
The character of Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who has served as a mentor to Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, as well as several heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman.
Now in the comics, she’s usually seen as an old woman kept alive on life support that looks like a spider web, but no word on if the movie will stick to that.
Madame Web joins Sony’s growing roster of Spider-Man spinoffs, including 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the upcoming, Jared Leto-starring, Morbius.
Their most recent, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has grossed $1.74 billion globally to date, the highest in Sony history. It’s also rising on the list of the top 5 grossing movies of all time.