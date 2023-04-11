Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Dalai Lama Apologizes After Shocking Interaction With Boy

April 11, 2023 8:53AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The world was shocked and appalled after video of an interaction with the Dalai Lama and a young boy hit the Internet. It happened during an appearance in India. The boy wanted a hug, and then it got really inappropriate when the Dalai Lama stuck his tongue out and asked the boy to “suck my tongue.” Lama said he was just teasing the boy.

Reaction has been swift with many calling it “creepy” and beyond inappropriate.

Popular Posts

1

Mix 94-1's $1000 Cushion - Listen every hour to win MONEY!
2

Little Girl Slays Book Character Dress Up Day As Dolly Parton
3

Matt Damon Makes Rare Appearance With All His Ladies
4

Welcome “Careless Whisper” To The 1 Billion Views Club
5

This 9-Year-Old Sewed His Dad A Shirt And It’s Awesome!