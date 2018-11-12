Pete Davidson Apologized to Dan Crenshaw on SNL
By Sarah Peters
|
Nov 12, 2018 @ 5:37 AM

SNL was turning heads last week after Pete Davidson did a sketch where he poked fun at Republican politician Dan Crenshaw. Davidson commented on Crenshaw’s eye patch, saying you would be surprised Crenshaw was a political candidate and not a porn star. Crenshaw wears the eye patch because of an injury he sustained after serving over in Afghanistan. Since then, Crenshaw won his race to be a congressional representative.

This past weekend, SNL had Crenshaw on, and Davidson apologize to him in person.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ Poster Released Backstreet Is Back! New Album in 2019 A Diner Is Serving Up “Elf” Inspired Spaghetti Sundae Dish Right Now, “Avengers 4” Is Three Hours Long Man Suing To Lower Age by 20 Years for Weird Reason Loki And Scarlet Witch Are Getting Their Own Shows
Comments