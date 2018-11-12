Pete Davidson Apologized to Dan Crenshaw on SNL

SNL was turning heads last week after Pete Davidson did a sketch where he poked fun at Republican politician Dan Crenshaw. Davidson commented on Crenshaw’s eye patch, saying you would be surprised Crenshaw was a political candidate and not a porn star. Crenshaw wears the eye patch because of an injury he sustained after serving over in Afghanistan. Since then, Crenshaw won his race to be a congressional representative.

This past weekend, SNL had Crenshaw on, and Davidson apologize to him in person.