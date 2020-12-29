      Weather Alert

Daniel Radcliffe And Harry Potter Cast Might Return For New Film

Dec 28, 2020 @ 9:22pm

There are rumors that Daniel Radcliffe and the Harry Potter cast may return for a film. This is based on what insider Daniel Richtman has said on his Patreon page. The cast was supposedly working on something this year, but it has been derailed because of coronavirus.  Now plans have supposedly picked up, and details will be announced soon.

 

Do you think the Harry Potter cast should reunite for more films? Would you watch another Harry Potter project?

