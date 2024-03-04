Daring Rescue From Semi Dangling Off Clark Memorial Bridge

WAVE3 – A crazy scene unfolded Friday around noon in Louisville, Kentucky. It looked like something out of a Mission: Impossible movie, and got national attention.

First responders were able to successfully rescue the driver of a semi left dangling above the Ohio River following a crash while crossing the Clark Memorial Bridge. The semi appears to have been traveling northbound when it crossed the southbound lanes through the guardrail.

The cab of the semi remained attached to the trailer but was suspended below the level of the bridge deck. Chief Brian O’Neill of Louisville Fire Department said the first fire crews arrived three minutes after receiving the run. After 40 minutes LFD firefighter Bryce Carden rescued the driver and said he prayed with her.

Police said the woman was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two of the passengers from the other cars involved in the wreck were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday.

The truck was cleared from the bridge around 7:50 p.m. Three out of the four driving lanes reopened at 6 p.m. Saturday. The bridge will remain closed to pedestrians.

Back to that movie comparison…it DID play out like a movie scene but not with Tom Cruise. More like Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie!