‘Dark Knight’ Trilogy Returns To Theaters For Batman’s 80th Birthday

Batman turns 80 this year, and he’s celebrating by bringing Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to IMAX theaters.

Select IMAX theaters nationwide will be showing all three movies – 2005’s Batman Begins, 2008’s The Dark Knight, and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, back-to-back on April 13th.

In between films, they’ll show footage of a special Q&A with Christopher Nolan to be filmed later this month in L.A. Both The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises were among the first studio films to be shot extensively with 70mm IMAX cameras.