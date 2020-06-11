      Weather Alert

Dave Chappelle Hosting Socially Distanced Comedy Shows In Ohio

Jun 11, 2020 @ 9:23am

Dave Chappelle is easing back into the swing of stand-up comedy all while socially distancing. He has been hosting intimate comedy shows in his hometown of Ohio (he is originally from Washington, DC but has resided post-DC in Ohio with his wife and kids).

The comedy show, Dave Chappelle & Friends: A Talk with Punchlines, is invite-only. The shows are limited to 100 people. Each person receives a Dave Chappelle mask they must wear and of course no phones allowed. Could you attend a comedy show while wearing a mask?

