Dave Chappelle To Appear at Netflix’s 2022 Comedy Festival Amid Ongoing ‘The Closer’ Controversy
Dave Chappelle will perform at the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival in Los Angeles.
It will run from April 29th to May 8, 2022.
Appearances from some of the top comedians include, Wanda Sykes, Kevin Hart Seth Rogan, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Amy Poehler, Ellen DeGeneres and more.
Missing from the line up is Hannah Gadsby who publicly criticized Dave and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos back in October.
