David Bowie, Kacey Musgraves, H.E.R., Rosalia Featured in New M&M’s ‘Album Art’ Packs Series

Jan 25, 2022 @ 9:18am

M&M has debuted their “Album Art” series with artists that are, “each known for inspiring a wide range of entertainment-loving fans to be their true selves and for promoting a sense of belonging,” an announcement about the new series read.

Featured on plain, peanut, peanut butter, and minis M&M packages will be David Bowie, Kacey Musgraves, H.E.R., and Rosalia.

“I’m a huge M&M’S fan, and have been forever so of course when I heard about this program and all that it represents, I had to work with the brand,” said H.E.R.

Which album art by M&M’s is your favorite?

