Love that they named this episode “The One Where David Schwimmer Does Bake Off”! Yes…Ross from “Friends” competed on “The Great British Bake Off’ making mini vegetable tofu curry pot pies! And then he makes tofu and shroom savory pies! His final “dish” is a ‘Giant Rabbit Theater Meringue’ scene…which proved to be challenging.

Maybe he just needed to ‘PIVOT!!’ LOLOL