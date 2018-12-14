Dax Shepard Denies Having an Affair

Dax Shepard wants you to know that he is not having an affair despite allegations of an affair by the granddaughter of Julie Andrews. In an interview, Kayti Edwards claims that she and Dax had a “passionate” night together while he was already with Kristen Bell. “It was just kind of we would hook up here and there,” Edwards said in the interview posted by Daily Mail. “But we had a little friendship when we saw each other.” Shepard has spoken out saying, “Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1 Brad Pitt :).”

Yes. And her proof is a photo of us in 2005 (the last time I saw her). Additionally, I’m the fourth story she’s sold to a tabloid (Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me!). #merrychristmas https://t.co/xQPQJ8vlYi — dax shepard (@daxshepard) December 13, 2018

