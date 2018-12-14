Dax Shepard Denies Having an Affair
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 14, 2018 @ 6:49 AM

Dax Shepard wants you to know that he is not having an affair despite allegations of an affair by the granddaughter of Julie Andrews.  In an interview, Kayti Edwards claims that she and Dax had a “passionate” night together while he was already with Kristen Bell.  “It was just kind of we would hook up here and there,” Edwards said in the interview posted by Daily Mail. “But we had a little friendship when we saw each other.”  Shepard has spoken out saying, “Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1 Brad Pitt :).”

 

Have you ever kept proof of a fling with someone who was in a relationship? Have you ever been accused of having an affair?

