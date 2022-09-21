Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Dayton ‘Prince’, ‘Prophet’ Found Guilty on Federal Charges

September 21, 2022 3:53AM EDT
DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Dayton man is not a real “prince” of a fellow.

44-year-old Daryl Harrison who claimed to be an African prince and a prophet has been found guilty by a jury of a list of federal charges including mail and wire fraud.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio says Harrison and his stepfather ripped off 14 people for $800,000 between 2014 and 2020.

They promised large returns on non-existent trucking and mining companies.

Harrison could get 20 years at sentencing.

