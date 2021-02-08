Dayton Private Citizen Preparing for Training for Mission to International Space Station
DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Why is it important for private citizens to venture into outer space?
71-year-old Dayton entrepreneur and rich guy Larry Connor will tell you it’s about the research he’ll do at the International Space Station.
Connor is one of three citizens and one former astronaut about to go into four months of training, hoping next January to make the Axiom-One mission.
He’ll shell out $55 million for his part.
Though Connor is a pilot, he’s an amateur at space travel.