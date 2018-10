Ok DC Comics fans, brace yourself. Dick Grayson’s name has been changed to Ric Grayson.

Comics fans will remember that Dick was shot in the head by KGBeast and survived, but he came back as a different person. He’s still a superhero, he just has a different attitude and a fear of heights along with vertigo. Having to now use his detective skills more will make for an interesting story for comic book fans. The Nightwing #51 issue hits shelves today.