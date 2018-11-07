Dead Brothel Owner Wins Nevada Election In Landslide

If you lost an election to a dead guy, perhaps you should reconsider your political career. Despite notices at the polling places informing voters that the candidate is deceased, he still won in a landslide. Dennis Hof, who you might remember from such TV series as HBO’s Cathouse, died on October 16 at his Nevada brothel. Hof was running for the Nevada state legislature as a Republican. The victory over Democrat challenger Lesia Romanov was overwhelming in the right-leaning district. Since Hof can’t serve, county commissioners will fill the seat, slotting in another Republican for the two-year term. Did election official do the right thing by allowing Hof’s name to remain on the ballot? Should there be a special election sooner so voters can choose between two living candidates?