AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A deadly fight between two women in Akron.

The survivor will do 15 years to life.

38-year-old Rochelle Paul was found guilty Wednesday of the January 2021 stabbing death of Sarah Stubbs in a Nome Avenue home.

The Summit County prosecutor says that Stubbs’ 17-year-old daughter was present when the killing occurred.