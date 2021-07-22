      Weather Alert

Deadly Night in Canton One Year Ago

Jul 22, 2021 @ 5:55am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One year ago Thursday, we heard the news about a violent night in Canton.

Six people were shot, three of them killed including a 19-month-old boy, Ace Lucas.

Also shot dead in separate incidents were 31-year-old Ronald Pleasant and 20-year-old Brandon Bushe.

Bushe’s mother Dawn Millar tells Channel 5 that the impact hasn’t changed over the last 365 days.

She still feels sick to her stomach,

Only one person is charged so far from that night.

23-year-old Trejuan Johnson is charged in the toddler’s killing.

Two others seen in surveillance video at that shooting scene have not been caught.

Popular Posts
Listen: Dave and Jimmy- Only Jimmy Could Find A Way To Complain About Disney
Netflix Adding Video Game Service
Are Backstreet Boys Considering a Tour With NSYNC and 98 Degrees?
A List Of Things That Lasted Longer Than Jeff Bezos' Trip To Space  
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: The Best Break-Up Lines
Connect With Us Listen To Us On