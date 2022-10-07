Deadly Raff Road Fire Ruled An Arson
October 7, 2022 5:48AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal and Canton fire investigators have ruled arson in a deadly fire last week inside a five-unit apartment house.
They say that fire in the 900 block of Raff Road SW was purposely set.
The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a $5000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Three people were pulled from the house last Thursday night.
One of them, a 71-year-old man was taken to the hospital with severe burns.
He later died.
Four firefighters were injured but are back on the job.
The house is to be torn down.