Deadly Raff Road Fire Ruled An Arson

October 7, 2022 5:48AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal and Canton fire investigators have ruled arson in a deadly fire last week inside a five-unit apartment house.

They say that fire in the 900 block of Raff Road SW was purposely set.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a $5000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Three people were pulled from the house last Thursday night.

One of them, a 71-year-old man was taken to the hospital with severe burns.

He later died.

Four firefighters were injured but are back on the job.

The house is to be torn down.

