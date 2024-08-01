‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ boosts *NSYNC and Madonna songs

Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t just shattering box office records — it’s also boosting the streaming numbers of the songs featured in the film.

Among those songs are *NSYNC‘s “Bye Bye Bye” and Madonna‘s “Like a Prayer.”

The opening credits of the Marvel sequel feature the classic “Bye Bye Bye” choreography as the song plays over an action sequence that is being meme’d and discussed all over social media.

This has caused the song to explode on streaming platforms, having reached a new high of #32 on Thursday’s Spotify Daily top 50 U.S. chart.

That puts it ahead of recent hits like Taylor Swift‘s “Fortnight” and Eminem‘s “Houdini.” According to Luminate, “Bye Bye Bye” is up 382 percent from the streaming total from the week before.

“Like a Prayer” is also getting a streaming boost after being featured in the film. The song is up 229 percent in streams from the weekend prior to the movie’s release, from July 19-July 22 to its opening weekend on July 26-July 29.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.