“Deadpool & Wolverine” Earns 8th Biggest Opening Of All Time

Deadpool & Wolverine earned the largest debut for an R-Rated movie with a record-breaking $205 million opening at the domestic box office. Those numbers are also good enough for the eighth biggest opening ever. It set global records with a $233.3 million international opening, totaling $438.3 million worldwide.

It’s the largest debut of the year so far, and the most significant opening since Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. Twisters earned $35.3 million for second place, while Despicable Me 4 held at third with $14.5 million. Inside Out 2 landed in fourth with $8.3 million, with Longlegs rounding out the top five at $6.7 million.

