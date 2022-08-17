Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo
Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar

August 17, 2022 4:14PM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A death investigation in Canton.

The county coroner’s office is awaiting autopsy results from Cleveland on 36-year-old Kennon Lathen.

The Canton man was found unresponsive in a parking lot on DeWalt Avenue NW behind George’s Lounge downtown early Sunday morning.

Although there were reports of two men beating the victim, police saw no sign of major trauma.

Lathen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

