Debate Before and After: Lordstown Motors Chief at White House, Local Rallies Planned
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ahead of the debate Tuesday night, President Trump met with the president of Lordstown Motors at the White House on Monday.
And company CEO Steve Burns brought along an Endurance truck, the first all-electric commercial pickup truck, to be built at the former GM Assembly plant building in Lordstown.
The administration: calling it a “high voltage vision” for the plant that closed in 2019; the state Democratic Party is pointing to what they call broken promises to fill factories or build new ones.
Local Rallies
A local organization supporting Donald Trump’s campaign for president says it is holding two rallies soon at the McKinley Monument.
They are this Sunday October 4 and Sunday October 11.
The second event is to include a parade.
For more info, call Doug at 330 371-3306.