Debate Night: It’ll Look and Feel Different
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The first of three debates between President Trump and challenger Joe Biden is Tuesday night in Cleveland.
And with COVID-19 affecting every event these days, the two candidates will not shake hands as they come out on stage, before a very small audience.
The video and audio audience will be huge though.
And Senior Advisor Peter Eyre (air) with the Commission on Presidential Debates says there will be no opening statements, and the president will get the first question.