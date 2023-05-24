Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Decade-Long Awards Show Prank Finally Explained

May 24, 2023 8:12AM EDT
You might have heard about or seen this prank play out at the2013 Britannia Awards when Sacha Baron Cohen tripped and pushed an old woman in a wheelchair off the stage. He was accepting the Charlie Chaplin Excellence In Comedy Award and she was said to be the only surviving co-star of Charlie Chaplin.  Nearly a decade later, now we finally know WHO that lady is and the backstory to the stunt.

Sandy Gimpel at age 83, is the oldest living stuntwoman who wrote her memoir:  “Stuntlady: Falling for the Stars.” Gimpel writes about that stunt that still cracks people up…“George Clooney was right in front of me!”  I had to grit my teeth to keep from laughing!” 

