Deceased Fashion Designer Left Small Fortune To His Cat

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld died at the age of 85 on Tuesday. Part of his fortune has been left to his cat. The kitty named Choupette is 7-years-old.

She is rich and famous in her own right. She has starred in two ad campaigns, was a muse for one of Lagerfeld’s fashion collections and has 157,000 followers on Instagram. During an interview last year, Lagerfeld said that Choupette, among others, would be heirs to his estate. It is unknown how much money Lagerfeld left for his cat but he was worth an estimated $300 million at the time of his death.