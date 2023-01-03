Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

December Weather: From Arctic Cold to Springlike

January 3, 2023 5:10AM EST
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The month of December at the Akron-Canton Airport ends up being a bit warmer than average.

But the reality is, temperatures were all over the place.

From five below zero during the day on December 23 to 65 degrees a week later.

The answer to “what do I wear outside?” was changing by the day that week.

Rain and snowfall were below normal last month.

1.89 inches of liquid precipitation and 5.4 inches of snow.

Half if that snow fell on the 23rd.

