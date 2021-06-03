      Weather Alert

Decision on Football Coaches Expected Thursday Evening in ‘Demeaning’ Incident Involving Player

Jun 3, 2021 @ 7:52am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Eight McKinley High football coaches including Head Coach Marcus Wattley could learn their fate Thursday night, when the Canton City school board meets to determine disciplinary action.

This, after a 17-year-old student-athlete was forced to eat pork against his religious beliefs, according to the boy’s father.

District Superintendent Jeffrey Talbert issued a statement Wednesday that still does not address the allegations specifically, but he says there was an incident involving the teen that was “demeaning” and “misguided”.

The coaches are on paid leave.

Also, there is a police investigation that could result in criminal charges, like hazing.

