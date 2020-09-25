Deer Archery Season in Ohio Begins on Saturday
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The deer hunting season actually gets started this weekend in Ohio.
Archery season starts Saturday and runs through early February.
And archery is growing in popularity among hunters, with 48-percent of the harvest last season taken by those carrying a bow.
The Division of Wildlife continues working on its website which was hit by malware a few months ago.
If you need a map or other assistance, call 800-WILDLIFE.
There’s also a new, free fishing and hunting app.
375,000 deer hunters hit the woods last season.
That number had been declining, but maybe not this year.
Hunting license and permit sales are up, and the Division of Wildlife thinks the pandemic may be a factor.