Deer Gun Season Underway in Ohio

Nov 30, 2020 @ 4:27am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The traditional week=long deer gun season in Ohio is underway.

There’s one big change: the typical restriction on hunting small game and furbearers has been lifted this season…

The Division of Wildlife wants hunters to be safe this week,

They say you should wear an extensive amount of hunter orange.

Also, check the stability of that tree stand.

That’s where a lot of injuries occur.

You’re reminded you can check in your deer at the free “HuntFish OH” app.

