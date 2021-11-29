Deer Gun Week Starts Monday
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Deer Gun Week in Ohio started) at a half-hour before sunrise on Monday morning.
300,000 hunters are expected to take part in the three gun events including Gun Week, this month and next.
Even if you’re not a hunter, you’re advised to wear hunter orange in and near areas where deer hunting is underway.
A portion of Wayne and Holmes County that had been under surveillance for chronic wasting disease is now free of any requirements,
There is a new surveillance area west of Mansfield though, in Marion, Hardin and Wyandot Counties.
Over 71,000 deer were harvested in Ohio during Deer Gun Week last year.
There’s the Hunt Fish OH app and the Division of Wildlife website that are helpful.
The site has even gathered cooking ideas from the state’s Harvest Community.
The Division of Wildlife also encourages use of the state’s public shooting ranges.