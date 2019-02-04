Deer Season Final Numbers

(WHBC) – The final numbers are in on Ohio’s 2018-2019 deer season, and kills were down.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says hunters harvested 172,040 white-tailed deer during the season.

That number is down from the 2017-2018 season when 186,247 deer were taken.

In Stark County, hunters checked 2,779 deer, down from 2,880 in the previous season.

The ODNR says deer hunting regulations over the past four seasons have been designed to allow for moderate herd growth throughout most of the state.

Herd growth is achieved by reducing harvest and protecting female deer.

The ODNR says the goal of Ohio’s Deer Management Program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities, while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.

Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries.

Hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio.

A list of all white-tailed deer checked by hunters during the 2018-2019 deer season is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest number for the 2018-2019 season, and the 2017-2018 season number is in parentheses. Harvest numbers below are raw data and subject to change.

Adams: 2,944 (3,231); Allen: 878 (979); Ashland: 2,953 (3,254); Ashtabula: 4,884 (5,076); Athens: 3,442 (3,732); Auglaize: 824 (848); Belmont: 2,615 (2,931); Brown: 2,267 (2,521); Butler: 1,270 (1,401); Carroll: 3,465 (3,935); Champaign: 1,112 (1,197); Clark: 744 (685); Clermont: 2,294 (2,471); Clinton: 702 (810); Columbiana: 2,787 (3,257); Coshocton: 6,040 (6,559); Crawford: 1,122 (1,222); Cuyahoga: 929 (1,033); Darke: 687 (731); Defiance: 1,587 (1,600); Delaware: 1,406 (1,574); Erie: 1,017 (1,119); Fairfield: 1,793 (1,969); Fayette: 288 (353); Franklin: 733 (788); Fulton: 706 (745); Gallia: 2,487 (2,599); Geauga: 1,849 (1,818); Greene: 804 (778); Guernsey: 4,288 (4,753); Hamilton: 1,536 (1,639); Hancock: 1,142 (1,228); Hardin: 1,160 (1,253); Harrison: 3,198 (3,674); Henry: 675 (733); Highland: 2,275 (2,668); Hocking: 2,794 (3,321); Holmes: 3,916 (4,108); Huron: 2,100 (2,377); Jackson: 2,838 (2,984); Jefferson: 1,678 (1,903); Knox: 4,257 (4,658); Lake: 799 (883); Lawrence: 1,802 (1,784); Licking: 4,573 (5,009); Logan: 1,943 (2,055); Lorain: 2,073 (2,255); Lucas: 721 (748); Madison: 480 (511); Mahoning: 1,897 (2,032); Marion: 787 (893); Medina: 2,081 (2,012); Meigs: 3,072 (3,115); Mercer: 673 (677); Miami: 735 (787); Monroe: 2,276 (2,618); Montgomery: 699 (704); Morgan: 2,923 (3,278); Morrow: 1,476 (1,544); Muskingum: 4,646 (5,274); Noble: 2,902 (3,036); Ottawa: 474 (482); Paulding: 965 (1,022); Perry: 2,436 (2,769); Pickaway: 727 (822); Pike: 1,870 (1,934); Portage: 2,289 (2,289); Preble: 973 (969); Putnam: 695 (781); Richland: 3,254 (3,505); Ross: 2,749 (3,053); Sandusky: 829 (904); Scioto: 2,155 (2,326); Seneca: 1,770 (1,895); Shelby: 895 (983); Stark: 2,779 (2,880); Summit: 1,464 (1,474); Trumbull: 3,448 (3,640); Tuscarawas: 5,221 (5,722); Union: 921 (939); Van Wert: 492 (499); Vinton: 2,379 (2,802); Warren: 1,125 (1,186); Washington: 3,097 (3,327); Wayne: 2,081 (2,226); Williams: 1,555 (1,598); Wood: 905 (931); Wyandot: 1,448 (1,559). Total: 172,040 (186,247).