Defendant in Defenseless Driver Beating Case Makes Court ‘Appearance’

Mar 10, 2021 @ 5:40am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton man accused of badly beating a defenseless driver following a traffic accident in the city last month entered a “not guilty” plea to attempted murder and felonious assault charges on Tuesday.

32-year-old Travonce Backie appeared via video from the Stark County jail.

He’s accused of beating 85-year-old Ralph White of Canton Township after their cars collided along 8th Street NE near Republic Steel.

Backie’s bond remains at a half-million dollars.

