Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Delivery Driver Helps Student With Tie For The Homecoming Dance

October 31, 2023 11:29AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Great video is circulating of a delivery driver helping a high school student tie his tie for homecoming. Luke said he tried to look up how to do it on YouTube, but just couldn’t get the hang of it. His dad was trying to help standing on the porch and that’s when Elijah strolled up delivering a package!

Elijah said he grew up in the church and was taught there how to tie a tie. He was giving Luke all sorts of compliments building him up, too…commenting on his cologne and watch. Such a great moment of kindness from a stranger!

Popular Posts

1

The Story Behind The 10-0 Canton South Wildcats
2

This Husband’s Comments About Sharing Housework Connects With Many
3

Taylor Swift addresses sexualization of her female friendships in ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ prologue
4

Sam Asghari is pleased with how Britney Spears portrayed him in her new memoir
5

“Best comedic character of all time”: Adele pays tribute to Matthew Perry in Las Vegas