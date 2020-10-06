Dellroy Man Killed in Carroll Motorcycle-Pickup Truck Crash
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 42-year-old Carroll County man is dead in an accident involving four motorcycles and a pickup truck this weekend.
The state patrol says Brian Starkey of Dellroy was killed when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Route 9 in Augusta Township north of Carrollton.
He had initially lost control passing another motorcycle.
The crash eventually involved four bikes, traveling as part of a poker run event.
Three others were injured.