Dellroy Man Killed in Carroll Motorcycle-Pickup Truck Crash

Oct 6, 2020 @ 7:17am

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 42-year-old Carroll County man is dead in an accident involving four motorcycles and a pickup truck this weekend.

The state patrol says Brian Starkey of Dellroy was killed when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Route 9 in Augusta Township north of Carrollton.

He had initially lost control passing another motorcycle.

The crash eventually involved four bikes, traveling as part of a poker run event.

Three others were injured.

