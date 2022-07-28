Delphi Salaried Retirees Closer to Full Pension Now

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The decade-long-plus battle by some of the retirees of a company formerly based in Warren may be about to be won.

The U.S. House passed the Susan Muffley Act, fully restoring the PBGC pension benefits for 20,000 retired Delphi Automotive salaried employees.

The union employees had received their benefits right away.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Delphi was once Warren’s largest employer when it was known as Packard Electric.