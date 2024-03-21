Delta Pilot Spends a Year’s Salary To Charter A Flight To Hawaii For His Retirement

Source: YouTube

Now THIS is how you go out with a bang! Delta Airlines pilot Keith Rosenkranz retired after 33 years on the job, and wanted to celebrate in a BIG way. So he spent a year’s salary to charter a plane to fly 112 of his closest friends and family to Hawaii. His 84-year-old mom, who had never flown with him, was on the flight. He also had friends he’s known since they were 6-years-old, college friends, Delta friends and many more!

And he surprised his wife of 41 years by asking her up to the front to renew their wedding vows!! How amazing is that??