Demi Lovato announces new song “Substance”

Jun 30, 2022 @ 7:00am

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Prepare for some more new music from Demi Lovato

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old singer announced that they’re dropping a new song in mid-July.

“SUBSTANCE July 15th. Pre-Save Now,” they captioned a photo of the song’s cover art, which features Lovato sitting inside of a sphere as black liquid oozes out.

Lovato also teased a snippet of the track, including a video of herself lip-syncing along to the rock song with the post. 

“Am I the only one looking for substance? / God I, it only left me lonely and loveless,” they sing in the chorus. “Don’t wanna end up in a casket, head full of maggots / Body full of jack s***, I get an abundance / Am I the only one looking for substance?”

“SUBSTANCE” comes one month after the singer-songwriter released “Skin Of My Teeth.” Both tracks are expected to appear on their eighth studio album forthcoming eighth studio album HOLY F***, which is due out August 19.

