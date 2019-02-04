Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter Account After Backlash Over 21 Savage Memes

Demi Lovato received backlash after she posted a meme about 21 Savage being British. Lovato tweeted, “So far 21 savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl.”

Lovato posted another tweet to clarify why she was amused by the memes, “FYI this is the sh*t I’m laughing at.. not the fact that anyone is getting deported.” Migos rapper came to 21 Savages’ defense tweeting, “All the memes and sh*t ain’t funny when somebody going through some.”

Rapper Wale also questioned Lovato’s tweet writing, “Why is somebody freedom funny…I don’t get the joke” Lovato’s fans came to her defense saying that bullying her into deactivating her Twitter account was too much.

Lovato later posted to her Instagram stories, “Wasn’t laughing at anyone getting deported. I know that’s not a joke…not have I EVER laughed at that,” she said. “The meme I posted/was talking about was of him being writing with a feather pen. Sorry if I offended anyone.”

Do you think people were too hard on Lovato? Did Lovato contradict herself by laughing at someone else’s misfortune when she has suffered public ridicule as well?