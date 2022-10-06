Demi Lovato forced to postpone Illinois show: “I woke up and had absolutely no voice”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Demi Lovato is apologizing to their Illinois fans for canceling Wednesday’s show the day of. The hitmaker had lost their voice and was unable to go on with the performance.

Demi alerted fans, via their Instagram Story, that the show at Rosemont Theatre was postponed. “Rosemont,” the black and white statement began, “Today I woke up and had absolutely no voice.”

Continued Demi, “I’m so so sorry but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show. Tickets will be honored for a new date as soon as it’s announced.”

“This is the absolute last thing I want to do,” the singer explained. “I’m having so much fun with you all and I can’t wait to see you again.” Demi closed by expressing their gratitude to the fans who’ll understand the unfortunate situation.

The singer’s official tour page shared the statement to its Instagram and added in the caption, “If you have tickets, hang on to them – they will be honored for the new date as soon as its announced. Hope to see you all soon.”

It is unknown what caused Demi to lose their voice at this time and whether this will affect future performances. At this time, the singer is slated to perform this Friday, October 7 at the Fox Theater in Detroit.

Demi is touring in support of their newly released album, Holy Fvck.

